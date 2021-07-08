Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

