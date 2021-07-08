Bank of Montreal Can Buys 992 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

