Bank of Montreal Can Has $858,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 48,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Triumph Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.