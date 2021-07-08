Bank of Montreal Can Has $920,000 Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

