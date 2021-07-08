Bank of Montreal Can Has $937,000 Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

