Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

