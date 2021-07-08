Bank of Montreal Can Sells 46,453 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 913,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE THS opened at $45.24 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

