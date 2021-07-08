Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,082 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE RHP opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.