Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,265 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

OPI opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

