Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 96,607 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $22,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 448,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 616.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 104.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,438,000 after purchasing an additional 453,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

