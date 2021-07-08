Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIMC stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.