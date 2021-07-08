Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Adtalem Global Education worth $23,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

