Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

