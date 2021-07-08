Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.20% of Heritage Financial worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 126,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

