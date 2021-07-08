Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

