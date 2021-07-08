Barclays Boosts J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 305

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

SBRY stock traded down GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 283.94 ($3.71). The stock had a trading volume of 7,098,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,271. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 286.30 ($3.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.85.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

