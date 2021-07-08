Barclays Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

