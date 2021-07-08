Barclays Initiates Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZETA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

ZETA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

