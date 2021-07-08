Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.