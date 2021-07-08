Barclays PLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Alamo Group worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alamo Group by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.