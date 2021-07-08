Barclays PLC Buys 606 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $5,818,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

