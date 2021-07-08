Barclays PLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock worth $1,837,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

