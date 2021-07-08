Barclays PLC Raises Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Otter Tail worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

