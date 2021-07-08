Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.
BHP stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
