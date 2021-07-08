Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BHP Group by 230.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $2,290,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

