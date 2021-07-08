Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,627.50 ($21.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.52.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

