Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.12. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 106,431 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

