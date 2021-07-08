Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.98 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.