Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 33,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

