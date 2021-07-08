Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 339.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $292.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.62 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.