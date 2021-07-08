Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

