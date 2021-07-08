Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

