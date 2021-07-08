Berenberg Bank Downgrades Apple (LON:WM) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Apple (LON:WM) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 254 ($3.32) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

Get Apple alerts:

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.