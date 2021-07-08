Berenberg Bank Downgrades Apple (LON:WM) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Apple (LON:WM) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 254 ($3.32) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 202 ($2.64).
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).
About Apple
