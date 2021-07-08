Berenberg Bank Lowers Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

