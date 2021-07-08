Beyond Finance Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $2.12 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00163248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.69 or 1.00280125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00945489 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,359,249 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

