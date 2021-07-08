Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Down 7.3%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 27,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,250,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $536.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

