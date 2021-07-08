Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Lessened by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.