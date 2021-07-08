Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $673.40 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $464.01 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.