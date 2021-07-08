Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth about $6,618,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 92,592 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

BDSX stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

