Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $847,328.42 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $847,328.42 and $49,109.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00168722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.80 or 1.00055767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00969920 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

