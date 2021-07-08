BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.02. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $610,620.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

