BlackRock Inc. Acquires 57,936 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Revlon worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE REV opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.86. Revlon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

