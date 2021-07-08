BlackRock Inc. Buys 215,166 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.44.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,711 shares of company stock worth $1,079,146. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

