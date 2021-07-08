BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.36% of First Savings Financial Group worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.28. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at $74,399.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

