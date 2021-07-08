BlackRock Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 217,187.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $13,143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TIM Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.