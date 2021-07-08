BlackRock Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $98.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

