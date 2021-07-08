BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE MYI opened at $14.97 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.