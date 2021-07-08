Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.45 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00884019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00044643 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

