Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys 7,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 4.3% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $530.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $235.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

