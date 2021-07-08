Blue Pool Management Ltd. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,601 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $600.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $607.66. The company has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

