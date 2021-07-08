BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000.

NASDAQ:PTOCU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

